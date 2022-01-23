Raiding balance tweaks

With the nerfing of explosive damage to structures and addition of higher health walls I felt that raiding had become a bit too underpowered and people were able to effectively defend their bases forever. This patch seeks to address some of these issues and give raiders are fair chance.

balance changes

ammo boxes now have 10 charges and refill explosives

teleport exits now have 5 charges

structures that are under attack cannot be repaired until they don't take any damage for 10 seconds

slightly buffed 40mm grenade launcher damage

the kalash now has better accuracy

nerfed 10mm pistol damage from 30 to 25

hitmarkers now reflect if you damaged your enemies armor or health, added hitmarkers for damaging structures too

fixes and tweaks

fixed repair gun and blowtorch showing bugged aiming lasers for other players on your screen

fixed other players not being able to see jetpack effects

the faction system now has better garbage collection, meaning you should see less errors relating to factions having no leader or not being disbanded properly

fixed a couple of divide by zero errors that were causing UE4 to spit out multi gigabyte log files when hosting a server

The next update will feature the faction diplomacy system which should fix all the spawn camping as well as limit how long your raids can last against another faction. There is also more class abilities in development but I won't go too deeply into those just yet ;)