Raiding balance tweaks

With the nerfing of explosive damage to structures and addition of higher health walls I felt that raiding had become a bit too underpowered and people were able to effectively defend their bases forever. This patch seeks to address some of these issues and give raiders are fair chance.
balance changes
- ammo boxes now have 10 charges and refill explosives
- teleport exits now have 5 charges
- structures that are under attack cannot be repaired until they don't take any damage for 10 seconds
- slightly buffed 40mm grenade launcher damage
- the kalash now has better accuracy
- nerfed 10mm pistol damage from 30 to 25
- hitmarkers now reflect if you damaged your enemies armor or health, added hitmarkers for damaging structures too
fixes and tweaks
- fixed repair gun and blowtorch showing bugged aiming lasers for other players on your screen
- fixed other players not being able to see jetpack effects
- the faction system now has better garbage collection, meaning you should see less errors relating to factions having no leader or not being disbanded properly
- fixed a couple of divide by zero errors that were causing UE4 to spit out multi gigabyte log files when hosting a server
The next update will feature the faction diplomacy system which should fix all the spawn camping as well as limit how long your raids can last against another faction. There is also more class abilities in development but I won't go too deeply into those just yet ;)
Changed files in this update