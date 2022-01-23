Soma Union v1.0.7 Update

Greetings, everyone!

Soma Union has been updated to v1.0.7. We're excited to implement a few new features and changes to the game thanks to you feedback, including changes to the encounter meter as well as an all new way to play the game in New Game+! A number of small outstanding bugs have also been fixed.

Patch notes are as follows:

New Features:

The "Encounter Offset" system has been replaced. Instead of encounters being slightly less frequent the longer you stay on a single map, the encounter rate is now halved when the player reaches a high enough level in each dungeon, noted by a yellow encounter indicator. This feature may be toggled in the System menu.

The encounter rate is now also halved when you have cleared the dungeon and have the blue encounter indicator.

The overall encounter rate has been slightly lowered to accomodate this change.

Added the Remind Me, Tutori! item. This item is acquired when picking up the Tutori Guide in Zero's room. Using it will tell you your next objective.

You can pick up this item from Neato Toys if your save file is from v1.0.6 or earlier and have already picked up the Tutori Guide.

Save files from v1.0.6 and earlier may not immediately have an objective message when this item is acquired and used, but will do so upon the next relevant story event.

New Game+ has been added! You may carry your levels, equipment (except Sigils), Star Chart progress, and G into a new playthrough. Talk to the blue book in the library at any time during the postgame to start your New Game+ file.

In New Game+, you are granted the Repel Ring, which turns off all random encounters.

Upon beginning New Game+, you may now also play on the special Vicious Difficulty. This new challenge mode alters the game in several ways:

Unlike the standard New Game+, your progress will not carry over.

Enemy stats are even higher than in Hard mode.

Nearly every enemy and boss in the game now has different attacks, including brand new ones.

The encounter rate will not be reduced by half when you reach an area's level threshold.

Battle and Gameplay Changes:

Using a Power Gem will now reward 100% of the skipped encounter's EXP and G instead of 50%.

The ability Counter Stance is now an instant-cast ability that does not take a turn to activate.

Counter Stance should also now increase the likelihood is being targeted as intended.

Increased the soft cap for Geo Blast's damage by 20%.

Enemies in Ripple Railway now have slightly lower HP.

Enemies in certain story-related battles, such as those in the Virtue, now drop items 100% of the time.

Map and Exploration Changes:

The recommended level indicators for the bosses in the final dungeon have been adjusted.

Dockington and the healing sphere now appear in the Ramble Ruins entrance from the start instead of after pressing one of the two green switches.

After beating the final boss of Chapter 2, you may now exit the room.

The Caviar Cap'n random encounter in Ripple Railway is now noticeably more common.

The three interlude segments and the story scenes after the boss of Chapter 4 may now be skipped in New Game+.

Bug Fixes:

The Revivify ability now correctly plays a sound effect when used.

Fixed a bug where you could continue pushing blocks in one of the puzzles in Lamp Land and bring them out of alignment.

In some story scenes that take place in battles, certain scripted attacks can no longer appear to miss if an enemy is affected by Dazzle.

Various text and grammar fixes.

Minor map fixes.

That's all for today! Please let me know if there are any problems!