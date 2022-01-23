 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 23 January 2022

v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8069068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed gameplay bug where log would not include angel if no items were bought after summoning it

  • Added an Advanced Training setting to the options menu

  • Added a Streamer Mode setting to the options menu that hides certain information from the main menu

  • Chat can no longer covered by the summary button

  • Changing FPS Target in the options to an invalid number now sets it to the nearest valid number instead of setting it to the max value

