-
Fixed gameplay bug where log would not include angel if no items were bought after summoning it
-
Added an Advanced Training setting to the options menu
-
Added a Streamer Mode setting to the options menu that hides certain information from the main menu
-
Chat can no longer covered by the summary button
-
Changing FPS Target in the options to an invalid number now sets it to the nearest valid number instead of setting it to the max value
Skeletal Skism update for 23 January 2022
v1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update