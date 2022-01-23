PROGRESSION UPDATE ( v0.5.30 )

This update adds an overhauled progression system, and fancy new trophies to fill the trophy shelf with!

NEW/CHANGED:

Overhauled progression system. Introduces the game's mechanics to new players in a much more controlled way

146 Trophies to collect (many trophies have 4 'levels': unlocked, bronze, silver, and gold)

Dart gun buffed

Better damage against many tough targets like stalkers and shields

Rate of fire reduced slightly

Some bosses have partial immunity to this new damage type

Sewer rat balance changes

given new weakness (eyes)

gas tanks on its back no longer completely block incoming damage

Improved drone texture

Improved security bot texture

FIXED:

Stats not resetting on death / reset

Rare bug causing corrupt save data

Rare bug causing weapons jamming

Extra Arms displaying as Extra Hands

I have also included a save file with all the weapons and mutators unlocked, for veteran players who just want to get back to having all the toys available. Place this "compound_2.sav" file in the compound save folder, located at "C:\Users[your username]\AppData\Local\COMPOUND"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULLY UNLOCKED SAVE DATA

P.S. You may need to restart Steam for changes to take place. Please report any issues to the forums. You can always roll back to an older version in the BETAS tab under right-clicking COMPOUND and selecting Properties. Thank you for playing COMPOUND!