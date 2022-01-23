- fixed: no longer change the faction of stations when entering them via an airlock. (found another method that was doing this)
- it is now possible to right click your home station in logistics
- removed the option to tractor your home station to dock
- fixed a crash in ship AI caused by a crew team being null
- zoey agent now correctly references her portrait artwork
- added a line that was missing from the dialogue code for both new agents
- fixed some T3 hallway modules which had overlapping module ids and were thus not working
Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 23 January 2022
0.9.1.01
