Mizu January 2022 Update #1

This version of Mizu introduces a handful of gameplay improvements, as well as an experimental multiplayer mode!
New Features:
-
Improved grind controls for controllers.
-
For controllers: You can now press button combinations the D-Pad top change to different grinds outside of the basic 4 grinds you can reach directionally
-
For keyboard: Existing controls work the same, but you can also use button combinations if that's your thing
-
-
Added WASD Keyboard Controls
- You can now use WASD in place of the arrow keys to steer
-
Replaced the indicator that says which trick you've selected with a callout of the trick when you've landed
-
A new, experimental online multiplayer mode utilizing Steam
-
A very basic and slow day/night cycle
-
Updated visuals for improved contrast and depth
Bug fixes and Improvements
-
Expanded and refined the main level
-
New skatepark
-
New buildings downtown
-
-
Updated visuals
-
Added a reset feature for vehicles
Hope you enjoy! As always, we'll have more to share soon.
