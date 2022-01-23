 Skip to content

Mizu update for 23 January 2022

Mizu January 2022 Update #1

Last edited by Wendy

This version of Mizu introduces a handful of gameplay improvements, as well as an experimental multiplayer mode!

New Features:

  • Improved grind controls for controllers.

    • For controllers: You can now press button combinations the D-Pad top change to different grinds outside of the basic 4 grinds you can reach directionally

    • For keyboard: Existing controls work the same, but you can also use button combinations if that&#39;s your thing

  • Added WASD Keyboard Controls

    • You can now use WASD in place of the arrow keys to steer

  • Replaced the indicator that says which trick you&#39;ve selected with a callout of the trick when you&#39;ve landed

  • A new, experimental online multiplayer mode utilizing Steam

  • A very basic and slow day/night cycle

  • Updated visuals for improved contrast and depth

Bug fixes and Improvements

  • Expanded and refined the main level

    • New skatepark

    • New buildings downtown

  • Updated visuals

  • Added a reset feature for vehicles

Hope you enjoy! As always, we'll have more to share soon.

