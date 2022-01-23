 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wars and Roses update for 23 January 2022

Update V1.020

Share · View all patches · Build 8068882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Sometimes after rescuing a new girl the game stuck on a certain level.
  • ﻿Bug Fix: Overall graphic settings get reset every time.
  • ﻿Added FOV slider.
  • Added marker to the last few enemies left.
  • ﻿Balanced armor value.
  • ﻿Increased accuracy and reduced spread when aiming down sight
  • ﻿Increased player weapon accuracy in general
  • ﻿Decreased size of crosshair
  • ﻿Reduced recoil by a small amount
  • ﻿Increased walking speed
  • ﻿Player character respond better to inputs(accelerate faster)
  • ﻿Reduced movement camera bob
  • ﻿Fixed the Train Yard map.
  • ﻿Fixed the junkyard and polished the map more.
  • ﻿Fixed the Energy Station map.
  • ﻿Fixed the Transmitter map.﻿﻿
  • ﻿Added hold/release scope function
  • ﻿Reduced enemy accuracy in general
  • ﻿Added enemy accuracy reduction effect when they get hit
  • ﻿Reduced enemy accuracy when the target they are shooting at is moving fast
  • ﻿Reduced armor for certain types of enemy
  • ﻿Increased bullet velocity by around 2 times, and reduced bullet drop.
  • ﻿Improved enemy reaction to shots, making suppressor more useful especially in long-range.

﻿For the next few updates:

  • ﻿Keep polishing maps.
  • ﻿Keep improving combat balance and gun-play.
  • ﻿Polish dating scenes/dialog.
  • ﻿Add the wardrobe feature(beta)
  • ﻿Polish the dating simulation gameplay.

Thanks for your feedback and support!

Discord | Twitter | Forum

Changed files in this update

Wars and Roses Content Depot 1786201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.