Update V1.020

- Bug Fix: Sometimes after rescuing a new girl the game stuck on a certain level.
- Bug Fix: Overall graphic settings get reset every time.
- Added FOV slider.
- Added marker to the last few enemies left.
- Balanced armor value.
- Increased accuracy and reduced spread when aiming down sight
- Increased player weapon accuracy in general
- Decreased size of crosshair
- Reduced recoil by a small amount
- Increased walking speed
- Player character respond better to inputs(accelerate faster)
- Reduced movement camera bob
- Fixed the Train Yard map.
- Fixed the junkyard and polished the map more.
- Fixed the Energy Station map.
- Fixed the Transmitter map.
- Added hold/release scope function
- Reduced enemy accuracy in general
- Added enemy accuracy reduction effect when they get hit
- Reduced enemy accuracy when the target they are shooting at is moving fast
- Reduced armor for certain types of enemy
- Increased bullet velocity by around 2 times, and reduced bullet drop.
- Improved enemy reaction to shots, making suppressor more useful especially in long-range.
For the next few updates:
- Keep polishing maps.
- Keep improving combat balance and gun-play.
- Polish dating scenes/dialog.
- Add the wardrobe feature(beta)
- Polish the dating simulation gameplay.
Thanks for your feedback and support!
