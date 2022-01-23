The Embers Update

Additions
- NEW! SUBJECT: DEVOGNYA!
- Added a new map: Molten Canyon
- Added a new boss: The Mantle Destroyer
- Added a new map variation of the Arid Boneyard
- Added a new uncommon item: Pyromancy Manual
- Added a new uncommon item: Spring-Loaded Arm
- Added a new rare item: Scorched Elytra
- Added a new prototype item: Necromancy Manual
- Added a new prototype item: Shapeless Entity
- Added a new consumable item: Geomancy Manual
- Added a new consumable item: Anomalous Cube
- Added a new epic item: Essence of Rage
- Added a new epic item: QuickDraw Holster
- Added a new epic item: Burning Infection
Fixes
- Redisigned the sprite for Holographics Card
- Redisigned the sprite for Static Brick
- Realigned the cooldown bars for Rime Golem and DR-1 to no longer be off center
- Fixed the Rime Golem subject selection button locking players in as Rime Golem
- Made the crosshair a more vibrant red to be more noticable
- The 'freeze' status effect no longer affects bosses
- Fixed Breezeriders (the blue dwarves) not triggering on-kill effects when they die
New Subject
Subject: Devognya
Devognya is hard-hitting, fire-based subject who can use her own health to deal high amounts of damage and set enemies aflame.
New Map
Molten Canyon
Fiery Gorge
A large hellish crack in the surface of Ato-Relictus, filled with eruptive and unstable lava pools, yet it still holds a diverse ecosystem and no one knows how or why.
New Items
Pyromancy Manual
Pyromancy is a controversial subject.
Rarity: Uncommon
Creates 4 meter aura deals 3 pyro damage per second
(Collecting more does and additional 3 pyro damage per Pyromancy Manual)
Spring-Loaded Arm
Not a toy
Rarity: Uncommon
Increases the knockback stat by 0.5
(Additional Spring-Loaded Arms increase knockback by 0.5 as well)
*Sprite by Haley Taylor
Scorched Elytra
It's hard shell can reach temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees
Rarity: Rare
6% chance on attack to shoot a fireball
(Additional Scorched Elytra add a 6% chance to shoot each)
Essence of Rage
Your pain fuels the mantle
Rarity: Epic
Taking damage has a 10% chance to create a mini eruption nearby
(Additional Essences of Rage add an additional 10% chance each)
*Sprite by Haley Taylor
QuickDraw Holster
Have your weapons stored as data instantly!
Rarity: Epic
Reduce consumable cooldown by 10%
(Additional QuickDraw Holsters reduce the consumable cooldown by an additional 10% each)
Burning Infection
May your flesh boil and fester
Rarity: Epic
Killing Enemies makes them explode into fiery goo
(Additional Burning Infections causes enemies to explode into more goo)
Anomalous Cube
It's not a die, nor a puzzle...
Rarity: Consumable (4 Uses)
Upon use, trigger one of 5 effects:
- Nothing
- Heal for 40% max hp
- Heal for 80% max hp
- Damage for 20% max hp
- Damage for 40% max hp
(Subjects cannot die from Anomalous Cube's effects)
Geomancy Manual
It advises you stay grounded
Rarity: Consumable (3 Uses)
Upon use, launch the subject upwards at double their jump height
Shapeless Entity
Inconceivable!!!
Rarity: Prototype
Grants infinite consumables, but each time you use it, your consumable item is randomized
(Collecting additional Shapeless Entities allows subjects to use consumables more than just once.)
*Sprite by Haley Taylor
Necromancy Manual
Not to be confused with the Necronomicon.
Rarity: Prototype
Grants another life, and consumes 1 upon use. But each time you revive you have a permanent -10% health downgrade,
(Subjects cannot drop below 10hp from Necromancy Manual's health downs. Additional Necromancy Manuals grant additional lives.)
