The Embers Update

Additions

NEW! SUBJECT: DEVOGNYA!

Added a new map: Molten Canyon

Added a new boss: The Mantle Destroyer

Added a new map variation of the Arid Boneyard

Added a new uncommon item: Pyromancy Manual

Added a new uncommon item: Spring-Loaded Arm

Added a new rare item: Scorched Elytra

Added a new prototype item: Necromancy Manual

Added a new prototype item: Shapeless Entity

Added a new consumable item: Geomancy Manual

Added a new consumable item: Anomalous Cube

Added a new epic item: Essence of Rage

Added a new epic item: QuickDraw Holster

Added a new epic item: Burning Infection

Fixes

Redisigned the sprite for Holographics Card

Redisigned the sprite for Static Brick

Realigned the cooldown bars for Rime Golem and DR-1 to no longer be off center

Fixed the Rime Golem subject selection button locking players in as Rime Golem

Made the crosshair a more vibrant red to be more noticable

The 'freeze' status effect no longer affects bosses

Fixed Breezeriders (the blue dwarves) not triggering on-kill effects when they die

New Subject

Subject: Devognya



Devognya is hard-hitting, fire-based subject who can use her own health to deal high amounts of damage and set enemies aflame.

New Map

Molten Canyon

Fiery Gorge

A large hellish crack in the surface of Ato-Relictus, filled with eruptive and unstable lava pools, yet it still holds a diverse ecosystem and no one knows how or why.



New Items

Pyromancy Manual

Pyromancy is a controversial subject.

Rarity: Uncommon

Creates 4 meter aura deals 3 pyro damage per second

(Collecting more does and additional 3 pyro damage per Pyromancy Manual)



Spring-Loaded Arm

Not a toy

Rarity: Uncommon

Increases the knockback stat by 0.5

(Additional Spring-Loaded Arms increase knockback by 0.5 as well)



*Sprite by Haley Taylor

Scorched Elytra

It's hard shell can reach temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees

Rarity: Rare

6% chance on attack to shoot a fireball

(Additional Scorched Elytra add a 6% chance to shoot each)



Essence of Rage

Your pain fuels the mantle

Rarity: Epic

Taking damage has a 10% chance to create a mini eruption nearby

(Additional Essences of Rage add an additional 10% chance each)



*Sprite by Haley Taylor

QuickDraw Holster

Have your weapons stored as data instantly!

Rarity: Epic

Reduce consumable cooldown by 10%

(Additional QuickDraw Holsters reduce the consumable cooldown by an additional 10% each)



Burning Infection

May your flesh boil and fester

Rarity: Epic

Killing Enemies makes them explode into fiery goo

(Additional Burning Infections causes enemies to explode into more goo)



Anomalous Cube

It's not a die, nor a puzzle...

Rarity: Consumable (4 Uses)

Upon use, trigger one of 5 effects:

Nothing

Heal for 40% max hp

Heal for 80% max hp

Damage for 20% max hp

Damage for 40% max hp

(Subjects cannot die from Anomalous Cube's effects)



Geomancy Manual

It advises you stay grounded

Rarity: Consumable (3 Uses)

Upon use, launch the subject upwards at double their jump height



Shapeless Entity

Inconceivable!!!

Rarity: Prototype

Grants infinite consumables, but each time you use it, your consumable item is randomized

(Collecting additional Shapeless Entities allows subjects to use consumables more than just once.)



*Sprite by Haley Taylor

Necromancy Manual

Not to be confused with the Necronomicon.

Rarity: Prototype

Grants another life, and consumes 1 upon use. But each time you revive you have a permanent -10% health downgrade,

(Subjects cannot drop below 10hp from Necromancy Manual's health downs. Additional Necromancy Manuals grant additional lives.)

