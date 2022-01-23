 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 23 January 2022

January 23, 2022 Updated with bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8068819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug where clients get more abyss keys and abyss fragments than servers.
  2. Fix the problem that the task screen displays 1/2 when no task is accepted.
  3. Fixed multiple players interacting with one NPC being unable to interact with other quest objects.
  4. Fixed an issue where multiple talent screens were stacked after entering the portal.
  5. Fixed a bug where reaching the talent level limit would cause an invalid upgrade.
  6. Fixed a bug where multi-layer UI appeared on the client after entering the portal in multiplayer games.
  7. Settings interface to add handle rocker X axis rotation sensitivity function.

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.