Berserk Mode update for 23 January 2022

Fix for Mantis Bug

Berserk Mode update for 23 January 2022 · Build 8068776

What's changed:

  • Fix for a literal bug where a mantis limb would appear in place of the battle axe
  • Fix for enemies getting stuck on platforms in zone 1
  • Minor audio adjustments and fixes

Huge thanks to everyone who has reported bugs and issue lately, and to everyone thanks for playing!

I'm excited to bring a bigger content update in the coming weeks, which will expand the players max level (new starter items!), and bring more variety and customisation for when the player is transformed.

Cheers!

-Adam

