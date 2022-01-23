Fix for Mantis Bug

What's changed:
- Fix for a literal bug where a mantis limb would appear in place of the battle axe
- Fix for enemies getting stuck on platforms in zone 1
- Minor audio adjustments and fixes
Huge thanks to everyone who has reported bugs and issue lately, and to everyone thanks for playing!
I'm excited to bring a bigger content update in the coming weeks, which will expand the players max level (new starter items!), and bring more variety and customisation for when the player is transformed.
Cheers!
-Adam
Changed files in this update