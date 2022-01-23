 Skip to content

Venge update for 23 January 2022

Update 1.0.44 - Resolution Fixed + Act 2 Rough Release Window

Update 1.0.44 is OUT! Here is a quick changelog:

  • FIXED THE RESOLUTION ISSUE. WOOT WOOT.
  • The death screen has been updated, you will now see 25 new death messages that actually have something to do with the plot and aren't just random cliches! Definitely worth checking out.
  • Added links to the Discord, Twitter, and the Patreon onto the title screen! Those are all excellent places to get involved with the community, chat with me, share ideas, or support the game further!
  • Some other stuff I forgot :P

and now for the

Act 2 Updates

Act 2 is going REALLY well, I'm like 15% done with it. 15% in 2 months, not too bad. If everything goes perfectly smoothly, Act 2 should be ready hopefully by the end of this year, if not early next year. I'm a solo full-time college student dev, so it is tricky to work on it constantly, but I am doing my best! Act 2 is really really cool. There is about 10-15 minutes of gameplay so far! Act 2 will probably be something like 2-4 hours long!

OH! And as a little bonus, here is a cute little render I made of the new Cartoonist boss fight in 2.0 with Lucas!

Enjoy! Talk to you all soon! Thanks for playing, you guys are AMAZINGGG.

