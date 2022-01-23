Quaver 0.31.0 Update Patch Notes - Difficulty Calculator Update & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8068716 · Last edited 23 January 2022 – 00:26:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new Quaver client update has been released!

This update contains a ton of new features, improvements, and bug fixes!

Please read below for all information regarding this update.

Tournament Registrations

In case you missed it, registrations for the second official Quaver 4K Tournament are now open. Please refer to our last news post for more information on how to sign up.

In this update, we've deployed an update to our difficulty calculation system. All scores, ranks, and leaderboards have been recalculated to reflect these changes. All of your maps will recalculate to the new difficulty calculator version while in the menu screens.

Improved and fixed a bug with long note calculations.

Fixed a bug with jack pattern detection.

Fixed an issue with long jack pattern detection.

There is no longer a cap/maximum value on strain calculations.

A new difficulty bar has been added to song select to better reflect difficulty level thresholds.

You can view a more in-depth explanation of the changes on GitHub.

Other Additions

Added controller support for gameplay inputs.

Added Steam Rich Presence. Players on your Steam friends list can now see what you are currently up to in-game.

Scores with the No Scroll Velocities (NSV) modifier can now be submitted to the server. These scores are are unranked and can be accessed via the Mods or All scoreboards in-game.

Added low/high pass filter settings to the waveform in the editor.

Added color and alpha settings to the waveform in the editor.

Added an audio direction setting to the waveform in the editor.

Improved the quality and loading speed of the waveform in the editor.

The results screen can now be skinned.

The note visualizer on the main menu can now be skinned.

Added a hover skinning element for the main menu navigation buttons.

Added a hover skinning element to the song select mapset buttons.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the song select scroll bar handling at incorrect heights.

Fixed a small typo in the editor.

Fixed overlapping chat messages.

Fixed multiplayer mapset uploads not working if the folder contains rejected file types from the server.

Fixed the game's config file not saving for displaying notifications from bottom to top.

Fix SV normalization with 2+ timing points & scroll velocities.

HitObjects are now deselected when they are removed via plugins or live-mapping in the editor.

The song time and time left indicators in editor are now rounded to the nearest millisecond.

Thanks for reading!