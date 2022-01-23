Save Data, Hot-fix #12

-Added cost to show the the UI tool tip of spells/projectiles.

-Added a new craftable item Silver Personal Chest at level 15 Blacksmith.

-Added new craftable item Gold Personal Chest at level 20 Blacksmith.

-Added mouse sensitivity option.

-Added runes to skeleton loot list.

-Added session filter options to the find session menu.

-Added charge checks to main interaction.

-Added charge checks to hotbar scroll.

-Added charge checks before charging.

-Added a light to the mobile crafting cart.

-Added XP to blueprint UI.

-Added max crafting button.

-Added ability to see future recipes in crafting stations.

-Added single player chat command to change the time of day use /time (value between 0-2400 to adjust the game time, but have to be in an active land claim).

-Added a gamma slider to the graphics settings.

-Added throwing weapons energy cost to the UI tooltip.

-Added /r to reply to most recent whisper.

-Adjusted all item stack sizes.

-Changed chicken items to reflect AI name of Curbie.

-Fixed respawn location not being saved in correct order.

-Fixed players taking damage when falling into water.

-Fixed fish trap to always be interactable.

-Fixed bolts not having correct energy costs.

-Increased XP gain from crafting a shrine.

-Moved all enchanted items to enchanting shrines.

-Moved bows and crossbows to weapons benches.

-Moved summon staff to research table.

-Moved t2 and t3 staffs to enchanting shrines.

-Updated magic hit radius.

-Updated session password to allow pressing {Enter} to submit the password.

-Updated projectiles to ignore damaging their owner.

-Reworked chest recipe requirements.

-Reworked the mobile blacksmith furnace cart to require fuel and switched its crafting list to be equivalent to a t1 furnace.

-Tied each level of chest under blacksmithing level requirements.

-Tweaked chef XP gain.

-Tweaked enchanting recipes for iron enchants.

-Tweaked mortar station crafting recipe.

-Tweaked Shrine crafting station recipes.