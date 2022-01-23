Save Data, Hot-fix #12

-Added cost to show the the UI tool tip of spells/projectiles.
-Added a new craftable item Silver Personal Chest at level 15 Blacksmith.
-Added new craftable item Gold Personal Chest at level 20 Blacksmith.
-Added mouse sensitivity option.
-Added runes to skeleton loot list.
-Added session filter options to the find session menu.
-Added charge checks to main interaction.
-Added charge checks to hotbar scroll.
-Added charge checks before charging.
-Added a light to the mobile crafting cart.
-Added XP to blueprint UI.
-Added max crafting button.
-Added ability to see future recipes in crafting stations.
-Added single player chat command to change the time of day use /time (value between 0-2400 to adjust the game time, but have to be in an active land claim).
-Added a gamma slider to the graphics settings.
-Added throwing weapons energy cost to the UI tooltip.
-Added /r to reply to most recent whisper.
-Adjusted all item stack sizes.
-Changed chicken items to reflect AI name of Curbie.
-Fixed respawn location not being saved in correct order.
-Fixed players taking damage when falling into water.
-Fixed fish trap to always be interactable.
-Fixed bolts not having correct energy costs.
-Increased XP gain from crafting a shrine.
-Moved all enchanted items to enchanting shrines.
-Moved bows and crossbows to weapons benches.
-Moved summon staff to research table.
-Moved t2 and t3 staffs to enchanting shrines.
-Updated magic hit radius.
-Updated session password to allow pressing {Enter} to submit the password.
-Updated projectiles to ignore damaging their owner.
-Reworked chest recipe requirements.
-Reworked the mobile blacksmith furnace cart to require fuel and switched its crafting list to be equivalent to a t1 furnace.
-Tied each level of chest under blacksmithing level requirements.
-Tweaked chef XP gain.
-Tweaked enchanting recipes for iron enchants.
-Tweaked mortar station crafting recipe.
-Tweaked Shrine crafting station recipes.
