SourceWorlds update for 23 January 2022

PATCH 0.2.0 EA - The calm island

Share · View all patches · Build 8068645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH V0.2.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Here we are again, back with another update to our glorious CCC game! We’ve received quite some feedback and are so incredibly thankful!

So this is a list of the most notable changes coming in this update.

Also stay tuned, we will promote a roadmap with our planned functionalities soon!

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

  • New area: the calm island!

    Here you can retreat between your exciting adventures in the worlds and relax a bit.
  • The island serves as a hub to travel easily between the worlds. From here you will also be able to go to other worlds and areas in future patches.
  • Many new weapons and items (thanks Ash!)

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Increased inventory size to 24 slots, previously was 15

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Some tuning on dropchances for weapons and items. Joy bringing diverse items should drop much more often now
  • Some balancing on weapons has been done
  • Frost-items should now deal a bit more damage to be more viable

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

  • greatly Improved overall performance
  • Stabilized experience of ships on clients within Snugglebeard Islands

GAMEPLAY

  • You will receive you first accessory item within the new hub island for a more levelled out starting experience

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

  • Improved overall performance of the game

UI

  • Multiple UI optimizations! Generally the UI and inventory should consume less space, give more information and should just feel a bit more “smooth”
  • Tutorials you’ve once seen will now not be shown anymore. To reset tutorials you can re-activate them within the settings
  • Received damage will now show up as damage numbers over your player character

SEASONAL

  • XMas-presents have been removed. Hope you grabbed it while you could!

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

  • The rideable wolf in Loldania now has smoother animations. He can also jump higher to bring you around some cliffs and edges easier

And a lot more undocumented stuff...

Changed files in this update

SourceWorlds Content Depot 1712691
  • Loading history…
