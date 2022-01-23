PATCH 0.2.0 EA - The calm island

PATCH V0.2.0 — LIST OF CHANGES
Here we are again, back with another update to our glorious CCC game! We’ve received quite some feedback and are so incredibly thankful!
So this is a list of the most notable changes coming in this update.
Also stay tuned, we will promote a roadmap with our planned functionalities soon!
ADDITIONAL CONTENT
- New area: the calm island!
Here you can retreat between your exciting adventures in the worlds and relax a bit.
- The island serves as a hub to travel easily between the worlds. From here you will also be able to go to other worlds and areas in future patches.
- Many new weapons and items (thanks Ash!)
IMPROVEMENTS
- Increased inventory size to 24 slots, previously was 15
BALANCE CHANGES
- Some tuning on dropchances for weapons and items. Joy bringing diverse items should drop much more often now
- Some balancing on weapons has been done
- Frost-items should now deal a bit more damage to be more viable
STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE
- greatly Improved overall performance
- Stabilized experience of ships on clients within Snugglebeard Islands
GAMEPLAY
- You will receive you first accessory item within the new hub island for a more levelled out starting experience
STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE
- Improved overall performance of the game
UI
- Multiple UI optimizations! Generally the UI and inventory should consume less space, give more information and should just feel a bit more “smooth”
- Tutorials you’ve once seen will now not be shown anymore. To reset tutorials you can re-activate them within the settings
- Received damage will now show up as damage numbers over your player character
SEASONAL
- XMas-presents have been removed. Hope you grabbed it while you could!
GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION
- The rideable wolf in Loldania now has smoother animations. He can also jump higher to bring you around some cliffs and edges easier
And a lot more undocumented stuff...
Changed files in this update