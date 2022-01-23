PATCH 0.2.0 EA - The calm island

Share · View all patches · Build 8068645 · Last edited 23 January 2022 – 00:06:06 UTC by Wendy

PATCH V0.2.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Here we are again, back with another update to our glorious CCC game! We’ve received quite some feedback and are so incredibly thankful!

So this is a list of the most notable changes coming in this update.

Also stay tuned, we will promote a roadmap with our planned functionalities soon!

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

New area: the calm island!

Here you can retreat between your exciting adventures in the worlds and relax a bit. The island serves as a hub to travel easily between the worlds. From here you will also be able to go to other worlds and areas in future patches.

Many new weapons and items (thanks Ash!)

IMPROVEMENTS

Increased inventory size to 24 slots, previously was 15

BALANCE CHANGES

Some tuning on dropchances for weapons and items. Joy bringing diverse items should drop much more often now

Some balancing on weapons has been done

Frost-items should now deal a bit more damage to be more viable

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

greatly Improved overall performance

Stabilized experience of ships on clients within Snugglebeard Islands

GAMEPLAY

You will receive you first accessory item within the new hub island for a more levelled out starting experience

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Improved overall performance of the game

UI

Multiple UI optimizations! Generally the UI and inventory should consume less space, give more information and should just feel a bit more “smooth”

Tutorials you’ve once seen will now not be shown anymore. To reset tutorials you can re-activate them within the settings

Received damage will now show up as damage numbers over your player character

SEASONAL

XMas-presents have been removed. Hope you grabbed it while you could!

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

The rideable wolf in Loldania now has smoother animations. He can also jump higher to bring you around some cliffs and edges easier

And a lot more undocumented stuff...