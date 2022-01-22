 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 22 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.76 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8068535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #44 Content Update #5 


Buildable from the Doors menu under structures  
Can be used to decorate the middle of large rooms  
Can be used to break rooms up without an actual door      
NOTE: they won't close the room for indoor checks, so make sure the structure is still closed off somewhere nearby  

Cause of Death  
Add Notification when a Player's Kingdom Member dies (Serfs and above)  
Add Cause of Death to character sheet under properties  
Call out Old Age as a specific cause of death  

Room Detection  
Increase max room size from ~10x10 (99 tiles) to 12x12 (144 tiles)  
Increase indoor detection to 20x20 (for the use of doorways)

Crash Fix  
Fix for crash with roof piece detection related to modding  

Props  
Ensure minimum precision for built props - should help with (newly built) Wood Roof and Fine Wood Wall quality and thus lifetime

Wall Attached Props   
Prevent wall attached props on short walls  
Prevent some wall attached props on doors  
Prevent some wall attached props on doorways```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.