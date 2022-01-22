Noble Fates 0.23.0.76 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #44 Content Update #5
Buildable from the Doors menu under structures
Can be used to decorate the middle of large rooms
Can be used to break rooms up without an actual door
NOTE: they won't close the room for indoor checks, so make sure the structure is still closed off somewhere nearby
Cause of Death
Add Notification when a Player's Kingdom Member dies (Serfs and above)
Add Cause of Death to character sheet under properties
Call out Old Age as a specific cause of death
Room Detection
Increase max room size from ~10x10 (99 tiles) to 12x12 (144 tiles)
Increase indoor detection to 20x20 (for the use of doorways)
Crash Fix
Fix for crash with roof piece detection related to modding
Props
Ensure minimum precision for built props - should help with (newly built) Wood Roof and Fine Wood Wall quality and thus lifetime
Wall Attached Props
Prevent wall attached props on short walls
Prevent some wall attached props on doors
Prevent some wall attached props on doorways```
