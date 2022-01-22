Noble Fates 0.23.0.76 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #44 Content Update #5

Buildable from the Doors menu under structures Can be used to decorate the middle of large rooms Can be used to break rooms up without an actual door NOTE: they won't close the room for indoor checks, so make sure the structure is still closed off somewhere nearby Cause of Death Add Notification when a Player's Kingdom Member dies (Serfs and above) Add Cause of Death to character sheet under properties Call out Old Age as a specific cause of death Room Detection Increase max room size from ~10x10 (99 tiles) to 12x12 (144 tiles) Increase indoor detection to 20x20 (for the use of doorways) Crash Fix Fix for crash with roof piece detection related to modding Props Ensure minimum precision for built props - should help with (newly built) Wood Roof and Fine Wood Wall quality and thus lifetime Wall Attached Props Prevent wall attached props on short walls Prevent some wall attached props on doors Prevent some wall attached props on doorways```