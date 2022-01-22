 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Miasma 2: Freedom Uprising update for 22 January 2022

Updates Notes for 22nd January

Share · View all patches · Build 8068332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, citizens!

I've pushed the same fix for Miasma 1 and 2 - if you were having problems booting the game on Mac, this should be fixed now.

Happy strategising!

David

Changed files in this update

Miasma 2 MacOS Depot 1765983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.