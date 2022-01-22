Updates Notes for 22nd January

Hello, citizens!
I've pushed the same fix for Miasma 1 and 2 - if you were having problems booting the game on Mac, this should be fixed now.
Happy strategising!
David
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello, citizens!
I've pushed the same fix for Miasma 1 and 2 - if you were having problems booting the game on Mac, this should be fixed now.
Happy strategising!
David
Changed files in this update