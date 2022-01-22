Version 0.8.7c update

Hello fans and players,
here comes third part of bugs and polishes for BSL!
Patch 0.8.7c
Changes:
- Crafting Menu of every staff can now be opened by clicking on the HUD above them
- Flag creator - flag will not be clean but with default values, so player can change colours of all parts instantly
- staff crafting UI above them will hide when camera is zoomed out at a further distance
- repositioned some Tutorial Lady pop-ups so they don't cover important UI
- Apprentice Training tutorial will offer a close button after 5s
- Wanborne arena enter button was positioned closed to the tavern
Bug fixes:
- Marketplace will start selling items properly after 7am
- fixed overlay of fire damage tooltip after enchantment
- fixed auto production of Life Stone for Overseer
- exploration and mining will not continue while player is in Tavern, pop-ups will be waiting when player is also in Build mode or during robbery event
- fixed a bug that caused player to be stuck in black screen if World map was called at the same time when exploration got finished
Now I'm working on implementing new feature that will be since ealry game. If you have time, please visit game's official discord server HERE to take the poll and help me shape the feature!
Regards,
VM Machal
