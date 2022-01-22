v2.0.0.1 Patch

Hello everyone,

A small bug-fix patch this week. I wanted to get it to you all yesterday, but my week was very heavy with greater than expected release traffic and some offline headaches. Then I was going to release the update Saturday morning, but at the last minute caught some vandalism in our translation system. So an evening update, which I hate doing.

With that said, the translation system is locked down. You need to email me to register an account and tell me what language you want to work on. I will also be locking translators to a single language. This is for damage limitation in case anyone goes rouge again. In advance, I'd like to apologize for the inconvenience. I think it's better to inconvenience a handful of people than to break the game for a few hundred to a couple of thousand people.

I will be working on another bug-fix patch. I'm aiming for next weekend, but it might be a little longer if I deem nothing large enough to build a patch. I'll also start work on the manual again starting tomorrow.

-Bugfix: Fixed issue causing orphaned save games from not being deleted when exiting the game on the Select HQ Location screen.

-Bugfix: Fixed Research Teams RnD window not showing gain amount when skills are over 99.

-Engine: Initial support for the Korean language. If you're interested in translating to Korean, please let us know.

-Bugfix: Fixed several off screening and off window issues when users are running low resolutions (1080p and less) with high GUI scaling.

-Engine: Updated software OpenAL implementation for improved support of newer sound cards. Knock on wood, it doesn't cause issues for anyone running the game fine before.

-Bugfix: Fixed side panel disappearing when another window overlaps the panel and the player hits escape.

-Engine: Reports should work when characters that require URI encoding are in the file path.

-Bugfix: Fixed chassis size requirements for contracts having badly rounded data with SAE when referring to minimum requirements.

-Media: Added some Italian tutorial audio, added all missing Portuguese tutorial audio, and added all German and Japanese tutorial audio.

-Bugfix: Fixed issue causing memos not to pop up when priorities are hit.

-Gameplay: Reduced negotiation times for critical strike events from 3-6 months to 1-2 months.

-Bugfix: Possible fix to a crash issue on Linux that involved decal placement, body resize, decal placement again, and a dangling pointer.