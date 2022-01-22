 Skip to content

Carrier Commander update for 22 January 2022

Enemy Now Has Battleships

Build 8068199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The enemy is very resourceful and has already developed Battleships to combat your attacks when at higher levels.

Also, fixed some radar issues in some levels not showing all enemy subs

Changed files in this update

Carrier Commander Content Depot 1829121
