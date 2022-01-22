Update v0.8.17: The Robot Army

General Changes
- Reworked the Technomancer archetype, replacing all the placeholder art and rebalancing the cards
- Created the "Last Resort" tag and add it to some of the cards.
- Changed the starting deck of Techomancer and some of the rarities
- Adjusted the general speed of the game
- Introduced a "Fast Mode" for people who feel the game goes too slow with the new animations. You can activate it in the Options menu!
- Dodging now literally dodges, the projectile no longer collides if you're doing it
- Guard animation activates if you hit armor without damaging the character
- Added a border to the HP UI
Balance
- One Punch power was slightly reduced, it no longer gives "3 Doom", instead it has the tag "Last Effort"
- Nuclear Energy gives 1 Poison charge instead of 3 at the start of the fight
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused lifesteal to fail introduced during the last update
