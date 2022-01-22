 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 22 January 2022

Update v0.8.17: The Robot Army

Update v0.8.17: The Robot Army

22 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Reworked the Technomancer archetype, replacing all the placeholder art and rebalancing the cards
  • Created the "Last Resort" tag and add it to some of the cards.
  • Changed the starting deck of Techomancer and some of the rarities
  • Adjusted the general speed of the game
  • Introduced a "Fast Mode" for people who feel the game goes too slow with the new animations. You can activate it in the Options menu!
  • Dodging now literally dodges, the projectile no longer collides if you're doing it
  • Guard animation activates if you hit armor without damaging the character
  • Added a border to the HP UI

Balance

  • One Punch power was slightly reduced, it no longer gives "3 Doom", instead it has the tag "Last Effort"
  • Nuclear Energy gives 1 Poison charge instead of 3 at the start of the fight

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused lifesteal to fail introduced during the last update

