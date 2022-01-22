Patch notes for v0.3.8 - v0.3.11

Here are patch notes from the latest 4 builds of the beta.
v0.3.8 (4th of Jan)
- Added support for asset loading in mods. Mods can now add any new assets to the game, such as new 3D models, icons, etc. For more info see documentation at github.com/MaFi-Games/Captain-of-industry-modding.
- Rotation of entities during construction and terrain designations is now clock-wise (was ccw).
- Lots of small internal fixes and improvements to error messages for easier debugging of reported issues.
v0.3.9 (12th of Jan)
- Added per-60 recipe switches to steam turbines and diesel generator.
- Fixed grass that was not growing when dirt was dumped on some surfaces. This also fixes it for all old saves!
- Fixed issue where path-finding was unable to get to entities in tight spaces (GH issue #74).
- Fixed issue where path-finding was giving up too early when goal was blocked but close approach was still possible (GH issue #86).
Modding:
- Added
also_log_to_consoleconsole command that prints all logs to the console for easier debugging.
- Added
generate_layout_entity_mesh_templateconsole command for exporting 3D model template for any entity. This can be used as a template for making new game models to make sure the scale, orientations, and port locations match.
v0.3.10 (14th of Jan)
- Added experimental support for capturing timelapses. See
timelapse_start_at_current_camera_poseconsole command for details.
- Improved quality and speed of captured screenshots in photo-mode (F11). They are now nicer than what you can gen with just a screen grab.
- Fixed visual glitches in navigation overlay on steep terrain.
v0.3.11 (22nd of Jan)
- Huge performance optimizations across the board, FPS increased by 2-3x, simulation is 30-50% faster.
- Added two new and larger vehicle ramps. A medium ramp has 2x more space for transports, a large ramp has 4.6x more space!
- Added a new recipe for sand which can be now made by crushing gravel.
