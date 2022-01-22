 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Eternal Warfare update for 22 January 2022

Update 1.5.0 - Gamepad support

Share · View all patches · Build 8068111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

This update adds the option to play using a gamepad.

To enable it, go to the options menu and find the new tab "Gamepad". You can also reconfigure the buttons there. Make sure to use the "Player 1" to navigate the menus.

When playing a local multiplayer match you can connect one gamepad for each player to play more comfortably.

There is also new features for modding:

  • Ammo: When enabled, units will consume ammo each time it attacks. Run out of ammo and it can't attack until coming back to the base for re-supplying.
  • Fuel: Consumed for every tile a unit traverses. A unit out of fuel cannot move. If an air unit runs out of fuel it will crash.
  • Supplier units: re-supply ammo and fuel for nearby units in the middle of the battlefield.

Take a look at the Modding.pdf for info on how to use these new features on your mods.

Have fun!

Space.cpp

Changed files in this update

Eternal Warfare Content Depot 1729171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.