Update 1.5.0 - Gamepad support

Greetings everyone,

This update adds the option to play using a gamepad.

To enable it, go to the options menu and find the new tab "Gamepad". You can also reconfigure the buttons there. Make sure to use the "Player 1" to navigate the menus.

When playing a local multiplayer match you can connect one gamepad for each player to play more comfortably.

There is also new features for modding:

Ammo: When enabled, units will consume ammo each time it attacks. Run out of ammo and it can't attack until coming back to the base for re-supplying.

Fuel: Consumed for every tile a unit traverses. A unit out of fuel cannot move. If an air unit runs out of fuel it will crash.

Supplier units: re-supply ammo and fuel for nearby units in the middle of the battlefield.

Take a look at the Modding.pdf for info on how to use these new features on your mods.

Have fun!

Space.cpp