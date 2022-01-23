Season Mode comes to Jelle's Marble League

The wait is over, Season Mode is finally here! You can now take part in a full season of 16 events, competing to become league champions; and just like the YouTube channel there’s a beautifully crafted opening ceremony, complete with flag bearers.

Included in this update is the full roster of 16 events:

Swing Wave Balancing 5m Sprint Funnel Endurance Relay Jousting Hurdles Block Pushing Triathlon Steeplechase Sand Moguls Diving Elimination Race Sand Rally Football Marblocross

In addition to this, we’ve fixed several bugs and stability issues, as reported by our wonderful Discord community.