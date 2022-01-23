Season Mode comes to Jelle's Marble League

The wait is over, Season Mode is finally here! You can now take part in a full season of 16 events, competing to become league champions; and just like the YouTube channel there’s a beautifully crafted opening ceremony, complete with flag bearers.
Included in this update is the full roster of 16 events:
-
Swing Wave
-
Balancing
-
5m Sprint
-
Funnel Endurance
-
Relay
-
Jousting
-
Hurdles
-
Block Pushing
-
Triathlon
-
Steeplechase
-
Sand Moguls
-
Diving
-
Elimination Race
-
Sand Rally
-
Football
-
Marblocross
In addition to this, we’ve fixed several bugs and stability issues, as reported by our wonderful Discord community.
Changed files in this update