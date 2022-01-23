 Skip to content

Jelle's Marble League update for 23 January 2022

Season Mode comes to Jelle's Marble League

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The wait is over, Season Mode is finally here! You can now take part in a full season of 16 events, competing to become league champions; and just like the YouTube channel there’s a beautifully crafted opening ceremony, complete with flag bearers.

Included in this update is the full roster of 16 events:

  1.   Swing Wave

  2. Balancing

  3. 5m Sprint

  4. Funnel Endurance

  5. Relay

  6. Jousting

  7. Hurdles

  8. Block Pushing

  9. Triathlon

  10. Steeplechase

  11. Sand Moguls

  12. Diving

  13. Elimination Race

  14. Sand Rally

  15. Football

  16. Marblocross

In addition to this, we’ve fixed several bugs and stability issues, as reported by our wonderful Discord community.

