Patch R055 + R055.01

Hi All,

Happy new year! While the regular patching schedule has not been implemented, we're still proud of the progress we've made streamlining the progress, so expect more! We've also included a little teaser, so make sure to play games against devs these next few weeks! ;)

Patch R055 which we deployed earlier this month though introduced a number of balance and gameplay changes, the most exciting of which is no doubt the LV rework. We've completely overhauled how small-caliber cannons and small-arms interact with vehicles which are less armoured. This has brought a lot of extra depth to the interaction between light vehicles, and not to mention has lowered the effectiveness of spamming light vehicles against infantry. Patch R055.1 Has been small, unfortunately, but has brought some well needed changes, and we hope to patch more often!

The full changelog for Patches R055 and R055.1 is included below.

Best of luck in the war effort, commanders!

Patch R055 and R055.1

General:

Numerous launcher description updates (SQL) Thanks Howieroark and RikiRude for your diligence!

Added 2 new maps! Achelous river and Operation Overloon. Courtesy of Gork

Updated 2 maps: Abbeville (8p), Deserted Village (6p)

Light Vehicle rework:

Massed light vehicles have forever been a difficult balancing act in the mod. Their invulnerability to small arms and lower-caliber cannons have allowed them to be used relatively risk-free. We’ve put in a lot of deliberation into this, and have come up with a solution which we believe could see us move past hard caps in the future, which can be summarised as follows:

Rifle-caliber weaponry now have a small chance to penetrate light vehicle armour (up to the Stuart). Low-caliber cannons (20 mm’s) and heavy machine guns (.50 cals) now have more effective penetration versus light vehicle armour types (up to Stuart armour). Light Vehicle (armored car and light tank) pricing will see further changes as we assess the impact of these changes.

Various weird interactions between lightly armoured vehicles and guns of all calibers have been addressed.

With these changes we hope to create more dynamic interactions between light vehicles, opening up more LV vs LV counters and moving the emphasis of their use to hit-and-run tactics. We further hope the changes bring a clearer distinction between light tanks and armored cars, whereby lighter vehicle types like Pumas, ACs and M8s wont always require a 100% dedicated AT weapon on the field.

Note these changes are experimental and will see further finetuning based on player feedback

Side effect of changes : All weapon target tables have been equalised between factions (Jeep/Bike, Greyhound/puma etc.).

This will remove some of the weird situations where stolen weaponry (flakvierling, for example) would not penetrate bikes, pumas and such.

All rear penetration modifiers have been equalized to 2x. This will prevent situations where some weapons had less penetration hitting rear armour.

Americans

M8 Greyhound cost reduced to 290 MP 140 FU (From 320/0/160)

Broken Arrow - no longer has insane splash range.

Jeep repair cost price fixed to 20 MP 5 MU

Grease gun and mp40 S/M/L range bracket change which will make the upgrade more effective at close range combat

Commonwealth

Artillery HQ: price reworked. Base unlock now grants 120 ingame munitions instead of 100. Precision Strike cost increased to 40 (from 30), Airburst cost reduced to 50 (from 70), Earthshaker cost increased to 70 (from 60) Launcher cost increased to 150 MU (from 120)

Artillery HQ: Airburst barrage reworked. Now deals higher damage to infantry in radius but with a low crit chance. Also increased scatter. This will make it a more effective anti-blobbing tool but will still require you to follow up with other units to actually kill the infantry models

Scoped enfields: now excludes with heavy munitions

Stuart gun fixed, now no-longer penetrates every tank in existance and does not snipe infantry with higher accuracy than a sniper.

Crusader AA lowered damage to 8, increased effectiveness against cover, penetration against LV’s.

Fixed ablative armor for non churchill tanks (123 hp to 125hp). Should work, not tested.

Bugfixes:

CW Crusader AA now has accurate target tables, penetrates LV's

CW Stuart gun now functions as intended.

Fixed direct fire piats unintentionally rolling accuracy instead of scatter

Fixed a bug with crusader AA not getting its upgrades when multiple are purchased

Crusader AA can now benefit from CCT bonus

Wehrmacht

Puma cost reduced to 220 MP 90 FU (from 240/0/110)

AT Puma cost reduced to 260 MP 130 FU (from 280/0/150)

Unbreakable now works on volksgrenadiers

ZB26 damage increased vs soldier armor, 4x instead of 2x.

PAK cover & evasion cost reduced to 30 MP (from 50)

Added a captured vehicle from the Eastern front as a legendary unit. Play to find out what it is!

Added distribute supplies to walking stuka

Puma upgun heat cost reduced to 50 MP (from 75)

MP40 S/M/L range bracket change which will make the upgrade more effective at close range combat



Panzer Elite