small update v0.0.24 January 22, 2022

This update was actually a ton of work but from the players perspective it should look like nothing is changed at all. Blueprints will be automatically created when making a custom item. So if you lose or trade that item you will always be able to rebuild your creations (WIP) and eventually I will add a marketplace where you can sell your blueprints to other players! (WIP)

Also the same goes for player homes and eventually there will be more protected areas where players can build freely without worrying about being griefed. These buildings will automatically become blueprints. So if you lose your crystal or want to rebuild your home in a different village you can!

So in preparation for these changes I had to rework the data in the database quite a bit so you guys didn't lose anything that you have already created! As you know we did have to sacrifice dropped crafted items because there was no way to generate blueprints from those. But now all of your creations have been transferred to be blueprints and eventually you will able able to easily replicate your creations because of this!

Other small changes:

Fixed clouds being in wrong position

Use ` key to open player logs folder

Resources aren't taken away from inventory until blueprint or placable item is actually placed (before the resources would be taken from your inventory when the item was selected to be placed)