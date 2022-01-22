0.5.7 Publishing SoundFonts

Now when publishing your songs to a public URL Paint Composer will also publish the SoundFont used in them as well. This way you can share a link with anyone and they will be able to hear your song exactly the same way you hear it! The MIDI file includes metadata that links to a permanent URL of the SoundFont so that when someone visits the link Paint Composer automatically downloads and caches that SoundFont to their machine.

To add a custom SoundFont simply drag and drop a .sf2 file from your desktop into Paint Composer.

To change which SoundFont your song uses select one from the dropdown in the "Settings" panel.

When you "Publish to a shareable URL" the SoundFont will automatically be uploaded (if it hasn't already been) and anyone who follows the link to your song will hear it the same way you do.

Enjoy!

P.S. always feel free to share any questions, feedback, or comments. I listen to all the feedback I can to make sure that Paint Composer will make your wildest dreams come true.