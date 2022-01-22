 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 22 January 2022

2022 changes and updates

2022 01 22

  • adjusted internal memory management code for long gameplay sessions
  • ballCams now only linger when hitting players (otherwise instant off)
  • bot feet now have checkerboard graphics so you can see them rolling
  • changed Murder Ball graphics to a soccer ball pattern just because
  • platform elevators now seal smoothly to the floors they raise up to

    -- inscreased rate of fire for lightGunRetro's zapper gun while aiming

    -- requested: testing out clutch turning that doesnt affect vert sens

2022 01 15

  • added text effect to flash along with every emptyClip tick sound
  • added text under points display to show you have the Murder Ball
  • adjusted controller sensitivities for highs & lows to most used
  • changed Murder Ball icon from a ball to a more "targeted" look
  • changed game timer to double its size for last 10 second counts
  • fixed FreeCam sometimes not freezing player gravity in mid-air
  • fixed being able to move a player assigned to MnKB with gamepad
  • fixed countdown text between helicopter swaps staying 2x size
  • fixed janky movement on Murder Ball holding & brightened color
  • fixed rare GamePad vs MouseKeyboard glitch that started wacky
  • fixed smoke grenades counting as shotsFired as they dont do dmg
  • removed 2nd "game over" from end sequence for cleaner scoreboard
  • requested: explosv dmg back to counting as shotsHit for accuracy

2022 01 07

  • adjusted PB ballCam timing movement & position for seamless execution
  • adjusted shadows to be a little cleaner & much lighter on gfx memory
  • fixed slight differences in controller sensitivities for 4K/120 setups
  • requested: using old handicap methods (KDRs < 1.0 boost, > 3.0 delay)

    -- changed Murder Ball to give a point every 10 seconds instead of 5

