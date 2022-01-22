Patch notes for v1.1.8

Hey folks, a quick little patch here to address some issues that have accumulated. Patch 1.1.8:
- Fixes crashes affecting users with PS5 controllers.
- Fixes crashes caused by certain kinds of firewalls denying permission to make internet connections.
- Fixes the previously cursed, unbeatable seed 'Xindaris'.
The quickest way to get help if you experience new issues with this patch is to email me at [contact@bytten-studio.com](mailto:contact@bytten-studio.com) with as much relevant information as you can.
