 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lenna's Inception update for 22 January 2022

Patch notes for v1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8068018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks, a quick little patch here to address some issues that have accumulated. Patch 1.1.8:

  • Fixes crashes affecting users with PS5 controllers.
  • Fixes crashes caused by certain kinds of firewalls denying permission to make internet connections.
  • Fixes the previously cursed, unbeatable seed 'Xindaris'.

The quickest way to get help if you experience new issues with this patch is to email me at [contact@bytten-studio.com](mailto:contact@bytten-studio.com) with as much relevant information as you can.

Changed files in this update

Lenna's Inception win32 Depot 1114871
  • Loading history…
Lenna's Inception Linux Depot 1114872
  • Loading history…
Lenna's Inception Mac Depot 1114873
  • Loading history…
Lenna's Inception win64 Depot 1114874
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.