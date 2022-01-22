1.26 version update, Now SUPPORT ENGLISH!

1.26 version Update:
- ENGLISH localization has been added. Monkey King Simulator Now FULLY SUPPORT ENGLISH!
- The difficulty is simplified into three difficulties as follows, Human, Asura, Celestial.
- Now the combat is more like souls game, and the battle skill tips have been added to the death interface.
- Boss now drops a higher level of items.
- Cancelled the interval of blocks, now can use the block more quickly.
- The Chaos Style and the Whirlwind Style add directional displacement, which can move more flexibly in combat.
- The damage of reflection spells has been increased.
- Added a cool down to Counterattack.
- Crushing now have a high amount of additional damage which is related to the level.
- The recovery effect of the potions is improved.
Happy Spring Festival!
-- ShinNing Cloud Studio
Changed files in this update