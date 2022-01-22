 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

猴王模拟器之花果山篇 update for 22 January 2022

1.26 version update, Now SUPPORT ENGLISH!

Share · View all patches · Build 8068000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.26 version Update:

  1. ENGLISH localization has been added. Monkey King Simulator Now FULLY SUPPORT ENGLISH!
  2. The difficulty is simplified into three difficulties as follows, Human, Asura, Celestial.
  3. Now the combat is more like souls game, and the battle skill tips have been added to the death interface.
  4. Boss now drops a higher level of items.
  5. Cancelled the interval of blocks, now can use the block more quickly.
  6. The Chaos Style and the Whirlwind Style add directional displacement, which can move more flexibly in combat.
  7. The damage of reflection spells has been increased.
  8. Added a cool down to Counterattack.
  9. Crushing now have a high amount of additional damage which is related to the level.
  10. The recovery effect of the potions is improved.

Happy Spring Festival!

-- ShinNing Cloud Studio

Changed files in this update

MKKS Content Depot 1765151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.