Game patch 1.3.11

Hey folks!
This small patch fixes a few problems in the map editor reported just recently by a community member.
Version 1.3.11:
- (MAP EDITOR) can now disable restriction of object interaction when using the 'interact_with_object' objective task
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed the map editor UI appearing in certain cases when it shouldn't
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update