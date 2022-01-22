 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 22 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.11

Build 8067875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes a few problems in the map editor reported just recently by a community member.

Version 1.3.11:

  • (MAP EDITOR) can now disable restriction of object interaction when using the 'interact_with_object' objective task
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed the map editor UI appearing in certain cases when it shouldn't

