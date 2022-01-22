 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 22 January 2022

-Fixed world rendering issue after exiting a world and loading into another

Build 8067871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.2.37

-Fixed bug where the world would sometimes not render correctly after loading a world, then exiting to load into another world.

-Improved various UI logic

-Fixed world map biome names to use the public name instead of the debug name

-Properly reset island rendering bounds when a new world is loaded in

-Fixed wrong island types showing up in the world vs what was in the island type lists for a specific biome

Changed files in this update

