0.2.37
-Fixed bug where the world would sometimes not render correctly after loading a world, then exiting to load into another world.
-Improved various UI logic
-Fixed world map biome names to use the public name instead of the debug name
-Properly reset island rendering bounds when a new world is loaded in
-Fixed wrong island types showing up in the world vs what was in the island type lists for a specific biome
Breakwaters update for 22 January 2022
-Fixed world rendering issue after exiting a world and loading into another
