Future plans for Warm Snow!



Hi players,

Thank you so much to everyone who bought ‘Warm Snow’, it's your support that makes us have the power and confidence to continue to move forward.

Since launching, we've received a lot of feedback, suggestions, and requests for improvements from our players, and lots of you are eager to hear about our future plans, so today we're going to show you them.

First, ‘Warm Snow’ are going to be updated for a long time to come. But because of our limited team size, our current plan in terms is to keep launch new contents monthly. Monthly update will include new roles, relics, excalibur, NPCS, and performance optimization.

At the same time, our DLC plan has been formally finalized and will start work soon. The target of release is in this summer! The DLC will include new storylines and game modes, so we won't reveal too much right now (keep it a mystery and a surprise)!

Second, we plan to release the first content update for the game before Chinese New Year. It will include:

*New NPCS - Soul Blacksmith:

Function 1: Strengthen the excalibur, you can consume the soul to strengthen the excalibur quality (has a chance to fail).

Function 2: changing effects, you can consume the soul to refresh random excalibur effect.

Function 3: Give you encouragement when your reinforcement fails.

* 5 new relics

**

6 new excalibur**

In the early updates, our main goal was to enhance the roles that are currently less powerful on high difficulty and to enrich the gameplay of other roles by adding equipment and skills. In the future, we will continue to improve the game as we develop new modes and live up to everyone's expectations and love.

Finally, feel free to give us valuable comments! Maybe the inspiration of future creation comes from your idea!

-- BadMudstudio