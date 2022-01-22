 Skip to content

Sphere Arena update for 22 January 2022

Sphere Arena v0.8.2

It's been a while since last update, but here it is!

I needed some time to decide about further development direction and learn more about Unreal Engine.

One thing that was missing were loops, so that you could enjoy rolling upside down.

Since last version I developed system which allows me to easily place structures of required shape on arenas.

This update contains single map - it uses loops a lot and is really challenging.

For those of you who are new to the game, I'd strongy recommend playing tutorial and some easier levels first.

For those who like challennges - enjoy new arena and remember about using brake. ;)

Map overview:

Next update will contain easier arena so that you could seenew features in less demanding environment.

Keep rolling!

