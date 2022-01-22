 Skip to content

Mage Tower update for 22 January 2022

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In easy and normal mode, the first store add health potion.

Fix the bug that crystal gems can only be purchased once.

Now in the info panel, only when 'magic wand' or 'contract ring' is selected will the 'use skill' button be displayed

