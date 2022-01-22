The last update for NUMTATE is now live!

Update 2.1 brings a lot of new options, like:

Hotkeys

Optional font for better readablility

Optional System-Cursor

Own color palette for marking

Also, a new tool is now aviable for the level editor: the Fill-Tool!

This should make it easier to fill (or erase) big chunks of your creation and hopefully saves you some time.

The editor also got some new cursors, to show witch tool is currently active.

And at last, the undo and redo buttons can be held. This should make it easier for you, to undo/redo a lot of steps.

With this update, the active development of NUMTATE comes to an end. However, if there are some bugs or mistranslations still in the game, feel free to report them in the community discussions under "Bug Reports & Feedback".

Also, for those who are interested: The old version of NUMTATE (1.1.0) is available as a beta under the name "classic".

I wish you all a nice day!