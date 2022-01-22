 Skip to content

Day of Dragons update for 22 January 2022

Patch 1.L.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BETA PATCH 1.L.2.0

Server/Client Patch

This patch fixes some bugs introduced in 1.L.1

  • Added a game option to turn on translucent targeting (dragon transparent when aiming down while flying)
  • Fixed floating foliage
  • Egg shells no longer glow
  • Blood screen should be removed from eggs
  • Fixed a nesting bug where players could not invite
  • Fixed a nesting bug where used eggs would not poof
  • Fixed world ambience SFX not playing in the world
  • Fixed an issue where bugs would not move

Day of Dragons - WindowsNoEditor Depot 1088091
Day of Dragons - LinuxNoEditor Depot 1088092
