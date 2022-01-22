BETA PATCH 1.L.2.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch fixes some bugs introduced in 1.L.1
- Added a game option to turn on translucent targeting (dragon transparent when aiming down while flying)
- Fixed floating foliage
- Egg shells no longer glow
- Blood screen should be removed from eggs
- Fixed a nesting bug where players could not invite
- Fixed a nesting bug where used eggs would not poof
- Fixed world ambience SFX not playing in the world
- Fixed an issue where bugs would not move
Changed files in this update