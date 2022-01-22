Weekly Progress Report #74: Another 3 levels!

Surprise! Three more new levels! I wasn't expecting to finish 6 new levels in the last 2 weeks, but when you've got ideas (that aren't too complicated), the levels just pour out. This brings the grand total of levels to 96!!! Meaning there's only 4 more levels before the game is "content complete". Over the next few weeks I'll be working on new levels, cinematics, and some features that I've been neglecting like control remapping, in preparation for the 1.0 launch! No official date for that yet, but I'll let you know once I know!

New Level: Perspective Shift (#17)



I realized that I hadn't actually made a "normal" 2D level. All the other 2D levels are kind of gimicky, and are much later in the game, so I decided to make an introductory 2D level. The initial version of it was too hard for new players, but I'm pretty happy with it now. Nice, simple, and should help new players learn the mechanics.

New Level: Blast Off (#46)



The rocket-jumping mechanics with the Bazooka power up were so interesting & fun that I decided to make a few levels that are just about traversal using the bazooka (instead of shooting stuff like Three Strikes and The Chopper).

New Level: Close Quarters (#89)



This is another rocket-jumping level, but more complex, and requiring more precision than Blast Off. It's a very late game level, so it can be quite difficult to complete!

Changelog