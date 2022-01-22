LOVE 3 - 1.0.6

First, I want to apologize for not testing LOVE 3 v1.0.5 as much as it clearly needed to be. I know a few players ran into some game breaking bugs that were very obvious oversights. I pushed a couple of hotfixes to alleviate those issues, but any downtime is really unacceptable. I had intended that as a quick bugfix patch to tide y'all over while I finished this more substantial one, but clearly I shouldn't have rushed it.

And now I'm happy to share LOVE 3 v1.0.6, with an extra special blast from the past.

New Feature:

• <3: A new* 20 level** set, recreating the original version of LOVE (called <3) released on message boards in 2007. These levels include the original music, and help show how far I've come as a designer -- which is to say they're not great. But as an archive piece, it's neat to have, and it has its own YOLO medal and Speedrun mode! You can access <3 from the main menu like any other level set.



Ah yes, the original Level 1. You might find that it's a little easier thanks to the higher jump height.



Some levels start you off in unfortunate positions.



Switches date all the way back to 2007!



The original LOVE had a viewspace of 128x128, so maze levels like this needed something to keep them from being too easy.



Good lord, what was I thinking?

Bug Fixes

• LOVE 3 Level 1: Fixed an issue where the player could set a checkpoint on the moving platforms.

• LOVE 3 Level 9: Fixed an issue where the player could set a checkpoint on the moving pillar.

• fastkill error: Fixed an issue where the game would crash if your settings file didn't have a custom entry for fastkill and setdeathanim

There may still be issues with some of these changes, and I ask for your patience as I try to iron them all out as quickly as I can. Thank you for your support, as well as your patience. If you'd like to get in touch with me directly or provide feedback, the absolute best place to do that is our official Discord. Thanks again!

* Not new, actually very old

** 19 Levels and 1 that's basically hold left

*** There's not really more, unless you count Steam Leaderboard support for <3