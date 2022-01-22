Update, Version 20220122

English

[Book Store]Increased the number of books generated each time the store refreshes its inventory so that it will be a bit easier to find the book you want.

[Book Store]Some random kids may appear in the book store, totally nothing suspicious.

[Debt Collection]This procedurally generated mission may now have its target in the restaurant or the book store.

[This is a bar]Increased the number of missions generated each time its mission board refreshes.

[Mouse] Mouse shall no longer trigger the hotkey bar if the mouse's position is outside the window.

[Mouse] Fixed a bug that player character may sometimes move when using the mouse to use a hotkey bar item/skill

[Mouse] Fixed a bug that may cause misclicking when confirming a generic selection window or pop-up window by using the left mouse button in the map scene, resulting in the player character moving a bit. (Technically, added 5 frames of a fast fade out before mouse can trigger another input.)

简体中文

【书店】增加了每次刷新库存时生成的图书数量从而让找到想要的书籍变得相对更容易一些。

【书店】一些小孩可能随机出现在书店内，这肯定不是什么异常的事情。

【催收欠款】这个过程生成任务的任务对象现在可能会是在餐馆或书店中。

【这是间酒吧】增加了任务板每次刷新时加入的任务数量。

【鼠标】修复了鼠标在窗口外可以触发地图快捷栏的BUG

【鼠标】修复了使用鼠标使用地图快捷栏物品或技能时角色可能会发生移动的BUG

【鼠标】修复用鼠标在地图上确认某些通用的选择窗口或信息窗口时有可能导致角色误操作向鼠标方向进行小范围移动的情况。（技术上，是插入了一个5帧的渐变并阻断鼠标输入。）