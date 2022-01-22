Hotfixes on 22th January 2022

Improvement
- Skill: Evie's Blessing - The skill range is improved to be clearly visible.
- The dying motions of some monsters are improved.
- The color of the background object is improved.
Balance
- "Ecstasy" elite monster (Clown) - The slow effect applied when the clone explodes is strengthened.
Bug Fix
- "Ecstasy" elite monster (Clown) - The issue that would sometimes cause a crash when a character dies during combat, is fixed.
- "Competitive" elite monster (Giant ax warrior) - The issue that the monster would stand back up too slowly after falling, is fixed. The issue that the Rays of White Light Artifact activates on the debuff area, is fixed.
- "Worldliness" elite monster (Giant bronze statue) - The issue that does not work properly when charmed, is fixed. The issue that could be targeted when invincible, is fixed.
- "Desire" normal monster (Maid) - The issue that the range of the charming attack was displayed shortly, is fixed.
- The issue that the navigable routes in the map UI were sometimes incorrectly displayed, is fixed.
- The issue that Why so serious? achievement can not be cleared, is fixed.
