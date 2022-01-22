Pocket Rocket Patch 1.0

With the launch there have been a few issues risen to our attention,

so with the first patch there's mostly bug fixing.

Here's a summary of what has been patched this week:

-Added macOS support

-Fixed level loading issue

-Faster saving times

-more accurate times

-Added a leaderboard in the level select for your campaign times (which you'll only be added to after finishing world 3)

-some smaller bugs and issues

I'd like to thank everyone who has supported the game at launch,

and we'll continue to update the game for as long as there are people requesting it.

Also I'll be launching a closed beta testing for the multiplayer at the start of next month,

so if you're interested in joining and testing that early, just ask about it in the discord.