Bug fixing update

Hello fellow Chefs,

The new update is up with a round of bug fixes, improvements and new features that you have requested.

Leaderboards Points

As there were a lot of questions and it was not clear how the leaderboards for multiplayer works, we have decided to add visual explanations of points you receive in multiplayer matches.

Waiter Feedback

As a lot of fellow chefs requested, we have also worked on improving order feedback so now there are visual states that show what is wrong with the prepared order.



Here are new feedback icons and their explanations. We hope this would be helpful when delivering orders and making customers more satisfied!

Trash bin added



As some of you mentioned you would like to add a trash bin in our game, we decided to make that possible. There is now one trash bin under the counter in each of our restaurants!

Bug fixes

Pasta won't cook fixed

Achievement Burger King fixed

Cups easily falling and spilling drink fixed

Fries net easily drop back to fryer fixed

Tortilla rotates when one side is rolled fixed

Tortilla can get stuck in grill fixed

Buttons on drink machine can be easily missed when touching fixed

Picking up wrong ingredients - adjusted and improved

Enjoy cooking!