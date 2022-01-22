 Skip to content

Clash of Chefs VR update for 22 January 2022

Bug fixing update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Chefs,

The new update is up with a round of bug fixes, improvements and new features that you have requested.

Leaderboards Points

As there were a lot of questions and it was not clear how the leaderboards for multiplayer works, we have decided to add visual explanations of points you receive in multiplayer matches.

Waiter Feedback

As a lot of fellow chefs requested, we have also worked on improving order feedback so now there are visual states that show what is wrong with the prepared order.



Here are new feedback icons and their explanations. We hope this would be helpful when delivering orders and making customers more satisfied!

Trash bin added

As some of you mentioned you would like to add a trash bin in our game, we decided to make that possible. There is now one trash bin under the counter in each of our restaurants!

Bug fixes

  • Pasta won't cook fixed
  • Achievement Burger King fixed
  • Cups easily falling and spilling drink fixed
  • Fries net easily drop back to fryer fixed
  • Tortilla rotates when one side is rolled fixed
  • Tortilla can get stuck in grill fixed
  • Buttons on drink machine can be easily missed when touching fixed
  • Picking up wrong ingredients - adjusted and improved

Enjoy cooking!

