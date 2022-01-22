 Skip to content

Stellar Monarch update for 22 January 2022

Version 1.47.2 released

Version 1.47.2 released

Build 8067195

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several small fixes to very rare bugs and glitches you probably never encountered anyway. Also one funny bug I encountered when coding Stellar Monarch 2, the last defined civilzed race was never put into the random generator and therefore it never had a chance to appear in the game. So, as a side effect of fixing the bug, you got 2 new civilized races (one minor and one major) you never seen before.

  • [spelling] In one place there was "External Affairs department" instead of "Foreign Affairs Department".

  • [fix] Banners on main menu obstructing other buttons on very low resolutions.

  • [fix] Potential tiny, very rare and never reported bug with diplomacy not cleared properly on new game (not even sure if it's a bug, just spotted this vulnerability in the Stellar Monarch 2 code so I patched it for the prequel as well just to be sure). Unlikely you even encountered it.

  • [fix] Due to a bug in new game races selection routine the last minor and last major race were never included in the randomizer. Therefore with this fix, you kind of got 2 more civilized races that could appear (this fix was brought to you by Stellar Monarch 2 code revision since it was never reported).

