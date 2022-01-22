 Skip to content

焚魂之梦 update for 22 January 2022

2022年1月22日 最近忙着看小说很开心

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

补上了心脏的奖励

新增36层：蘑菇层，不建议打任何蘑菇

增加了少数几个技能和小隐藏

Changed files in this update

焚魂之梦•史莱姆地下城•烤乳猪模拟器•KRZ大作 Content Depot 1547781
