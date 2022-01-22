 Skip to content

Nurose update for 22 January 2022

Hotfix 0.2.5

Build 8067082

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed crash reporter (was broken in 0.2.4).
  • Fixed the internal replay system.

Changed files in this update

