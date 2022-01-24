Update 1.1.10 - many new decorations, new album DLC

Hello everyone

I just updated the game to version 1.1.10 with following changes:



Added a lot of new decorations, some exclusive decorations just included in the Extras DLC .

. Added the ability to scale/rotate objects using Ctrl/Shift + A or D for players who have no mouse wheel.

for players who have no mouse wheel. Several minor bug fixes (included random crash issue)

I am also happy to announce a new DLC album with 19 new soundtracks and several exclusive decorations has been released.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1871960/Chill_Corner__Mood__Vibes_Vol_1/

Exclusive items in the Extra DLC:





Here is exclusive items in this Mood & Vibes album:



In the next update, I will provide the ability to choose seats/animations for the avatar character and also may have some new features such as petting, decoration color changing… stay tuned!