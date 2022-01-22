 Skip to content

My life as an archeologist update for 22 January 2022

Patch 1.1.3

Patch 1.1.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • You could under certain conditions come back to life with negative HPs, this has been fixed,
  • The "Wheel of Fortune" tarot card/"Original jack-in-a-box artefact" still found new ways to be annoying and generated NaN items against the last boss, this has been fixed,
  • The "Reroll" button did not work when you chose the "Justice" tarot card, this has been fixed,
  • You could sometimes see a legendary item spawning at the very beginning of your run, but not see it in your inventory, this has been fixed,
  • The checkmark indicating wether or not a monster has been researched in the bottom right of the screen could still be seen on the credits screen, this has been fixed,
  • Two music could begin at the same time if you chose "The Fool" tarot card to go back two levels right before a boss, this has been fixed,
  • Sometimes the hotkey buttons to open/close menus would not work, this has tentatively been fixed as I did not manage to reproduce it on my side.

Ok, I think we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel bug-wise! ːsteamhappyː

Also disabled auto-save while any menu is open, this should at least let you exit and then load your game when stuck inside a menu, until I definitely fix that issue.

