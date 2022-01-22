 Skip to content

Paladin Oath Playtest update for 22 January 2022

v0.12.0 - New Map Tiles and Tutorials

v0.12.0 - New Map Tiles and Tutorials

Last edited by Wendy

New Features & Improvements

  • NEW tutorial "Battle Preparation"
  • Replaced all Tiles and Location Icons with final design
  • Cards Hand now shows remaining deck size
  • Improved Crusade Creation Flow
  • Improved Mana selection window
  • Added Ambient Mana message when no available die (more obvious now)
  • Improved Healing interaction window UI
  • Show Round boons at campfire
  • Added Scenario Name to Load screen
  • More sound effects
  • Minor visual effects to call attention to certain UI elements

Fixes

  • Wait until End of Turn before completing a scenario (except for tutorials)
  • Fixed slow camera movement on the map
  • Fixed occasional crash when starting a new crusade
  • Fixed crash when closing game window
  • Fixed overlapping rendering of map tiles

Changed files in this update

