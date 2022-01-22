v0.12.0 - New Map Tiles and Tutorials

New Features & Improvements
- NEW tutorial "Battle Preparation"
- Replaced all Tiles and Location Icons with final design
- Cards Hand now shows remaining deck size
- Improved Crusade Creation Flow
- Improved Mana selection window
- Added Ambient Mana message when no available die (more obvious now)
- Improved Healing interaction window UI
- Show Round boons at campfire
- Added Scenario Name to Load screen
- More sound effects
- Minor visual effects to call attention to certain UI elements
Fixes
- Wait until End of Turn before completing a scenario (except for tutorials)
- Fixed slow camera movement on the map
- Fixed occasional crash when starting a new crusade
- Fixed crash when closing game window
- Fixed overlapping rendering of map tiles
