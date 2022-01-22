 Skip to content

Owlone in the Woods update for 22 January 2022

Release of 1.2!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody,

With today's update you can now reset your progress and return to the main menu. This is a feature requested by the few of you who like to speedrun the game. Additionally, I have been pushing a few minor changes the last couple of days. These include:

  • The control selection screen on startup should now more clearly communicate that the game has both WASD, ← ↑ →, and space controls for keyboard users
  • Slightly easier platforming in a select few places
  • Less ants in a select few places
  • Fixed a fox getting stuck on the terrain

And congratulations to qipqip with a world record run breaking the 13 minute barrier!

Hope you enjoy!

Kasper


