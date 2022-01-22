Release of 1.2!

Hi everybody,
With today's update you can now reset your progress and return to the main menu. This is a feature requested by the few of you who like to speedrun the game. Additionally, I have been pushing a few minor changes the last couple of days. These include:
- The control selection screen on startup should now more clearly communicate that the game has both WASD, ← ↑ →, and space controls for keyboard users
- Slightly easier platforming in a select few places
- Less ants in a select few places
- Fixed a fox getting stuck on the terrain
And congratulations to qipqip with a world record run breaking the 13 minute barrier!
Hope you enjoy!
Kasper
Changed files in this update