 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Combots update for 22 January 2022

UPDATE 7.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8066810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Sometimes invisible obstacles could appear on the Megapolis map
  • Sometimes on the map of the Megapolis and Tokyo, some road textures "blinked"
  • A draw was still defined as a loss for both teams

Сhanged

  • Smoother camera animation during respawn
  • Changed the camera position before the start of the match
  • Drone Critical Zone now occupies the entire display, not just the eye
  • Updated flashlight for bots in Tokyo, can also be disabled with the F key (default)
  • Updated Tokyo street lighting effect, more optimized dynamic lighting
  • Updated localization

Added

  • Animation quality setting that affects the animation refresh rate of other bots (may increase FPS significantly)
  • Rain with a thunderstorm has been added to the Tokyo map

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.