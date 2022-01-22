UPDATE 7.2.0

Fixed
- Sometimes invisible obstacles could appear on the Megapolis map
- Sometimes on the map of the Megapolis and Tokyo, some road textures "blinked"
- A draw was still defined as a loss for both teams
Сhanged
- Smoother camera animation during respawn
- Changed the camera position before the start of the match
- Drone Critical Zone now occupies the entire display, not just the eye
- Updated flashlight for bots in Tokyo, can also be disabled with the F key (default)
- Updated Tokyo street lighting effect, more optimized dynamic lighting
- Updated localization
Added
- Animation quality setting that affects the animation refresh rate of other bots (may increase FPS significantly)
- Rain with a thunderstorm has been added to the Tokyo map
Changed files in this update